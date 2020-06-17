Shop plants from ‘aster’ to ‘Zuk’

Bring the timeless beauty and calm presence of plants and flowers into your garden this summer. Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury is having a sale on specialty and native herbaceous perennials, shrubs, and trees through July 1. These plants have been carefully chosen for their adaptability to the Island climate. Visit polly-hill-arboretum.square.site to browse the online shop, which includes photos and detailed descriptions. Once an order is placed, you will be contacted to arrange a day and time for picking up the plants.