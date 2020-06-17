Sweet sounds with seawater

On a quiet evening as the day begins to settle, spend some time at the beautiful Lambert’s Cove Beach with others in the community, and discover that among the sand and sea is a percussion instrument just waiting to be played. The musical score that is all ready for anyone to enjoy is called “Stones/Water/Time/Breath.” It was developed by Dean Rosenthal, and it involves one or more participants creating music outdoors by tossing stones into a body of water. To be a part of this special performance on June 21, at 6:30 pm, email Dean at stones@stonespiece.com, and visit the stonespiece.com website to be further inspired.