Trinity Episcopal Church will not open this summer

According to a press release, Trinity Episcopal Church in Oak Bluffs will not be opening this summer, for the first time in 125 years. La Verne Mitchell, warden of the trustees of Trinity Church, said in the release, “After prayerful consideration, and in accordance with the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts and the ‘phased roadmap’ announced by Governor Baker,” the trustees had decided not to open the church for worship services. The church was scheduled to reopen this Sunday, June 21.



“It is our hope,” the release continued, “that as we transition beyond restrictions and toward regathering, we remember and trust that God is ever-present, especially in times like these. Please know that we will keep you and your loved ones in our prayers.”