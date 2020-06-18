Update: new case at IHC site brings COVID-19 case total to 32

A new case at the Island Health Care (IHC) testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Island to 32.

IHC has tested an 1,217 patients, with 2 positives, 1,014 negatives, and 201 pending results as of Thursday. The community health center, in cooperation with Quest Diagnostics, town health agents, and others, is administering tests to whoever on the Island wants one.

It’s been 18 days since a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported by the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, which is conducting its own testing separate from IHC, as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across Massachusetts continue to decline.

On Thursday, the hospital confirmed they have tested a total of 1,308 patients. Of those, 28 have been positive, 1,241 have been negative, and 39 are pending results. The boards of health, which aggregates confirmed cases tested off-Island, adds two additional cases, bringing the hospital and health board total to 31.There are currently no hospitalizations at the hospital, but three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been transferred off-Island.

The number of total confirmed positives on the Island stayed steady for 17 days until Wednesday’s new case at the IHC site. Of those 31, 19 are female, and 12 are male. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 20-29 years old, four are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. On Tuesday, the Island’s total number of presumed positive cases rose to 16, of which 13 were positive antibody tests, and three are symptomatically positive.

Of those, nine are female and six are male. The boards of health did not specify the gender of the newly reported positive antibody test on Tuesday. Of the 16 presumed positive cases, four are aged 60-69, three are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70, and one has not been specified.

The boards of health recently reported that 19 of 30 confirmed cases are linked to other cases. The report separates those linked cases into seven family/household groups that range from two to four people per household. Of the 30 cases, 28 are no longer symptomatic, and have been released from isolation. Information on the status of Wednesday’s confirmed case at the IHC site is not yet available.

This all comes as the daily number of confirmed cases and deaths of COVID-19 generally decline across the state. The state reported 271 new cases Thursday. The state has tested 736,691 total patients, with 106,422 positives, which includes 4,569 probable positives.

There were 36 new deaths Thursday, bringing the state total to 7,770. The total number of probable deaths is 179.

Updated to include new IHC site case. — Ed.