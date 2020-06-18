Edgartown develops safe reopening campaign

1 of 3

The Edgartown Board of Trade and the Edgartown board of health have launched a “reopen safely commitment” messaging campaign for the 2020 summer season.

The campaign is aimed at spreading important information to the community:

Edgartown is back to businesses and is excited to welcome you safely to our shops, hotels, and restaurants.

Masks are a helpful tool to slow the spread of COVID-19, required by establishments for staff & customers alike.

Smaller than usual in store capacities means that many shops are asking customers to be patient and take advantage of online and phone ordering and curbside pick up and appointment shopping.

Follow the guidelines with us to keep Edgartown running strong.

Board of Trade businesses that completed the state issued guidance for reopening will be given a reopen safely tool kit that includes a safety certified window cling, signage on masks and capacity, disposable masks for customers, and two Corona Stompers-made reusable masks for staff.

Additionally, Edgartown Meat & Fish has partnered with the Board of Trade to donate 500 masks to the Edgartown Police Department to be used by police and people visiting the police station. In the coming weeks mask pick up spots will be established in Edgartown for those who need a mask.