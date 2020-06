Danguole Gabis, a longtime resident of Martha’s Vineyard, passed away on June 17, 2020.

For a number of years she taught at the Regional High School. After retirement she worked at Vineyard Gardens.

She is survived by her three children, Rachel Hessen of Nantucket, Rita Gabis of New York City, and David Gabis of West Tisbury.

The internment at Abel’s Hill Cemetery will be at a later date. For online guestbook and information, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.