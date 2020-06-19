Just when you thought it was safe… 

1 of 6

The Daily Jaws, which bills itself as the world’s largest fan site for Steven Spielberg’s classic summer blockbuster Jaws, is celebrating the film’s 45th anniversary with a global “WeMake.” The original was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard with Islanders playing supporting roles in the summer of ‘75 blockbuster.

More than 100 fans in the U.S, U.K and India have participated in the project, recreating scenes from the movie in the comfort of their own homes. Creativity is of the utmost importance, as fans include a mix of live action, animation, action figures and stop motion to bring their scenes to life. The use of props is also highly innovative — the first trailer for the WeMake shows one fan crouching over a cardboard shark, knife in hand, with a printed photo of the original film’s main character, Chief Brody, taped to a step stool behind him.

The WeMake, a compilation of all the fans’ hard work, is an “hour plus long love letter to the Universal Pictures classic,” said The Daily Jaws.

The Daily Jaws had been considering the WeMake project for the last year, but considered it a pipe dream until the coronavirus pandemic, said Dean Newman, the chief writer for The Daily Jaws. The project officially launched on April 21 as a way to rally Jaws fans affected by lockdown or stay-at-home-orders.

“We know a lot of people have been stuck at home, or not been able to go out,” said Ross Williams, the founder of The Daily Jaws. “We wanted to help keep Jaws fans entertained and celebrate 45 years of the release of the film in our own unique way, and it does just that.”



The WeMake, which includes more than 70 submissions from around the world, still has some ties to the classic summer blockbuster. Some scenes in the fan-made film were shot on Martha’s Vineyard, the home of ‘Amity Island’ in the original movie. The film also briefly features Marty Milner, who helped build the famous mechanical shark that scared millions. Miller told The Daily Jaws the WeMake was “a wonderful effort.”

The movie also features UK Comedian Tim Vine, who plays Chief Brody, Mayor Vaughn, Ellen Brody, Harry Meadows and the Coroner — sometimes even in the same scene. “Jaws is my favorite film so having a reason to make bits of it has been the perfect way to fill my lockdown afternoons,” Vine told The Daily Jaws.

The WeMake “world premiere” is this Saturday, June 20, exactly 45 years after the original movie was released. The fan-made film will be available on The Daily Jaws Youtube channel at 4 pm EST.