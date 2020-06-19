Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: What’s new for fathers

1 of 6

Apparently, the last time I looked at new construction — and I am usually quite sensitive to gender and gender stereotypes —I suggested that men should buy their wives a newly constructed home on Martha’s Vineyard as a gift. Thank you for the many emails and phone messages. Although it is difficult not to notice the headline “Father’s Day” on my calendar, my column is always directed toward every person and their partner if they chose to have one. I encourage all Vineyard buyers to buy the partner or friend in their life a newly constructed home on Martha’s Vineyard. You wouldn’t buy a used shirt as a gift, would you?

The Island is opening slowly and we are expecting the first large expansion of the year-round population in a while. (That reminds me, do not forget to fill out the census!) If you have any lingering concerns about touring homes, please ask me for a live video of any property on the Vineyard. I am expecting some concern from renters about having homes shown to prospective buyers and we may need additional time to schedule showings, so please do not wait until the last minute if you plan on buying this year.

Unfortunately the inventory of vacation homes in many areas of the world, Martha’s Vineyard included, is at a critically low point and the increasing inventory of new homes may slow down the pressure to ever-increasing home prices.

As you travel around the Island these days you can see new construction everywhere you look. Nothing compares to the look and feel of a new home with the quality construction you expect. As I review prices over the years and compare the current market, I do not see a way a home can be built here for under $1,000,000. Even at the lower end you will find quality finishes and in many cases of late, with air-conditioning or mini-splits at a minimum. You are never far from a beach or boat landing and at the upper end of the price curve you can find large waterfront homes including swimming pools.

17 Katama Point Road is located a short stroll away from the Town Landing with boat access to Katama Bay to Launch your power boat or kayaks. A longer stroll and you are at South Beach and all that is an ocean beach. Some might wonder why leave the property at all. Enjoy lounging around the pool house with a wet bar or deck and swimming in the pool with its gunite pool with Pebble Tec finish. This “builder’s own” custom residence has been lovingly crafted using only top-grade materials and featuring exceptional architectural details. Furnishings and contents are available separately for a perfectly, move-in ready opportunity for summer, 2020.

9 Briggs Road is a newly built extraordinary house on 4.8 acres of rolling woodlands, open meadow and direct waterfront at Nashamois Point on Edgartown Great Pond. There is a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and triple arched doors leading out to a covered porch, in-ground pool, and blue stone patio in the fenced back yard all with spectacular water views. For those memorable boating and beach outings there is a boat and motor in the garage for trips to the sand, surf, and sun of an Atlantic Ocean beach minutes away and six kayaks for enjoying the blue herons, swans, and osprey while exploring the five fingers of the Great Pond. And all of this plus only a 10-minute drive from downtown.

The brand-new custom-built home at eight Tenth Street South in Edgartown is packed with amenities surprising to find in one of the lowest-priced new Edgartown homes. You’ll instantly feel the quality of this very elegant Vineyard home. In addition to three large bedrooms, the home contains a large, bright loft with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. The amenities are literally too many to mention and include top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, easy care exterior and custom woodwork plus central air-conditioning and a central vac system. A huge basement is already insulated with full size windows for added light which can be easily finished for a wonderful additional living space. The home is a 10 minute stroll to the Edgartown Boat Landing and short drive to downtown.

65 Columbian Avenue is a colonial-style home less than 1.5 miles from downtown Oak Bluffs, moments from access to a Lagoon beach and easy access to all that the Island has to offer. There are two master suites, one on each level, and a third bedroom that shares a bath with a second floor den/family room and the basement is designed with future finishing in mind. The open living and dining areas open out to an expansive back deck with seat rail surround. This is a custom built, year-round home waiting for that special father in your life.

