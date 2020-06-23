West Tisbury town meeting held in Oak Bluffs

West Tisbury convened an historic and unprecedented annual town meeting at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs late Tuesday afternoon. Impediments posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic triggered the move outside the boundaries of the town.

Out of 2,581 registered voters a total of 115 attended the meeting, handily passing the 30 person special quorum set by the board of selectmen.

While some articles were amended, there were none on the warrant voters wouldn’t pass, including a fiscal 2021 budget of $19.7 million. Voters passed all 29 articles in about an hour and a half.