Aquinnah: Cheer a parade of floats

The Fourth of July parade in Aquinnah will be happening this year, although it will look a little different from years past. The parade will be all floats (otherwise known as cars), and everyone will stay in their own float. The floats will line up on Moshup Trail at the intersection of Old South Road on the morning of July 4 at 9:30. The parade will start at 10 am sharp, and will move through Aquinnah down all the major roads so people can wave and cheer from their driveways. WMVY has graciously agreed to play patriotic music starting at 10 am, so the parade can have its very own soundtrack. Here’s the most important information: The parade is dedicated to frontline workers, and people are encouraged to decorate their floats keeping the theme in mind. There is a fancy trophy for the best float.

The Menemsha Bike Ferry will be resuming service this Saturday, and will run seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm.

It’s still June, which means it’s still Pride month, and in honor of Pride, the Yard is having a “Pride Virtual Dance Hall” this Saturday, June 27, from 5 to 6 pm. DJ Frida Calor will be spinning tunes, because every Pride month needs at least one good dance party! So go to dancetheyard.org, RSVP for the party, and you will receive a Zoom link. Here’s the best part: All ages are welcome. Thanks to the Scottish Bakehouse for supporting this event.

Incredibly talented jeweler Nettie Kent and her equally talented painter husband Colin Ruel have opened a gallery in Menemsha. Currently it is open by appointment, only to keep everyone safe, and masks are required. To make an appointment, please email info@ruelgallery.com or call 508-955-9057. You can also check out the website: ruelgallery.com.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival will host drive-ins throughout the summer. How cool is that? They are partnering with the YMCA, and will show movies multiple times during every week in July and August, behind the Ice Arena. The full schedule is not up yet, but will be announced on their website shortly: tmvff.org.

Pathways is still up and running online. They host an online writer’s night every Tuesday and are accepting new content in any medium to post online. If you have material you want to share, you can contact them at 508-645-9098, or via their website a pathwaysmv.org.

Since I completely forgot to give shout-outs to the Aquinnah moms until the week after Mother’s Day, I thought it only fair that I do the same for dads. I hope all the dads of Aquinnah had a happy Father’s Day this past weekend, and were able to take a break from projects and chores. Happy Father’s Day to C.J., Jed, Curtis, Peter, Jim N., Jim W., Adam, Mike, Jay B., Jay S., Taylor, Jimmy S., Jimmy B., Lang, Leigh, Jeffery, Jason, Jerry, Spa, Vern, Bruce I., Todd, Eddie, Phil, Steve, Bruce E., Shawn, Isaac, Hugh, Paul, Derrill, Jim V., Vernon, Spencer, Darrin, Jay T., Eric, Nick, Len, Phil, Francis, Elliott, Frank, Patrick, Alan, Tom, Seth, Woody, Chip, Buddy, David, and Cully, and in loving memory of Luther and Ricky. My apologies to any dads that I forgot; if you let me know, they will get a shout-out next week.

Happy birthday to Kristina Metros who celebrates on Thursday, Jonathan Kaye and Alexander Weinstein who both celebrate on Saturday, and Siobhan Wescott, who celebrates on July 1.

Adrianna and Bruce Ignacio are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this Saturday. Congratulations to this wonderful couple who have created an amazing family together over the years. Here’s to many more happy years together.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.