Aquinnah wraps up town elections

Aquinnah voters re-elected six town officers Wednesday, all of whom ran unopposed for their positions.

Polls were open from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Aquinnah town hall, and mail-in and absentee ballots were available for Aquinnah voters this election year.

Out of 388 registered voters, there were 71 total votes — 27 early ballots, and 14 absentee ballots were submitted. Wampanoag Tribe member June Manning, who has counted votes on the board of registrars for more than 20 years, said that 10 tribe members voted this year.

Town clerk Gabriella Camilleri created a no-contact voting procedure this year to ensure the safety of townspeople. Camilleri said the voting process in the town hall allowed for a good flow through the building, with plenty of space for people to keep their distance. She said the town will consider holding elections in the town hall in the future. Board of health assistant Karen Colombo was also there to monitor the process and ensure proper health procedures. Town health officials had masks available for voters, and hand sanitizer stations were located at the entrance and at the counting tables. Voters had their own tables to vote at, and were given their own pens so as to avoid contamination.

Current chair of the board of selectmen, Juli Vanderhoop, received 61 votes and was re-elected to serve another three-year term. James Wallen received 63 votes and Thomas Murphy received 58 votes— both were re-elected for additional three-year terms on the Aquinnah planning board, of which Wallen is the current chair.

Sarah Saltonstall received 56 votes and was re-elected to a three-year term on the board of health.

Marjorie Spitz received 69 votes and was re-elected to a three-year term on the library board of trustees, and Gabriella Camilleri received 71 votes and was re-elected for another three-year term as town clerk.