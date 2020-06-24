Levi Louis Thornton

Natalie Smith and Dana Thornton of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Levi Louis Thornton, on June 15, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Levi weighed 9 pounds, 10.7 ounces.

Skyler Rose Wallcox

Hilary Wallcox and Brian Wallcox of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Skyler Rose Wallcox, on June 16, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Skylar weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Haile Thayer Forté

Lara Fuller and John Forté of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Haile Thayer Forté, on June 16, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Haile weighed 9 pounds, 8.4 ounces.

Sienna Leigh Hoffman

Lindsay Certilman and Brett Hoffman of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Sienna Leigh Hoffman, on June 18, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sienna weighed 6 pounds, 9.1 ounces.

Sophia Maia Galvao

Kennia Moraes and Jerry Galvao of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Maia Galvao, on June 20, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.