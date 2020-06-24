Levi Louis Thornton
Natalie Smith and Dana Thornton of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Levi Louis Thornton, on June 15, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Levi weighed 9 pounds, 10.7 ounces.
Skyler Rose Wallcox
Hilary Wallcox and Brian Wallcox of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Skyler Rose Wallcox, on June 16, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Skylar weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
Haile Thayer Forté
Lara Fuller and John Forté of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Haile Thayer Forté, on June 16, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Haile weighed 9 pounds, 8.4 ounces.
Sienna Leigh Hoffman
Lindsay Certilman and Brett Hoffman of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Sienna Leigh Hoffman, on June 18, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sienna weighed 6 pounds, 9.1 ounces.
Sophia Maia Galvao
Kennia Moraes and Jerry Galvao of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Maia Galvao, on June 20, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.