Chilmark: Vigil at Beetlebung Corner

Summer has officially arrived, and June 22 was the last day of school. Congratulations to the Chilmark School fifth graders who will be moving on, including Izabella Arters, Zebediah Athearn, Arjuna Begle, Malia Bodnar, Cuinn Borella, Amaya Hyde, Emmett Taylor, Leah Thomson, Aki Weiner, and Fletcher Zack. I heard their prerecorded speeches and drive-through diploma pickups went wonderfully.

Congratulations to local filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, and producer Tamara Weiss. Their film “Born Into the Gig” is now playing online as part of the M.V. Film Society’s FilmMusic Festival, June 25 to July 1. See filmusic2020.eventive.org/welcome.

It’s time for everyone to slow down as more people take to our roads, on bicycles, running, and walking.

Every morning at 10:30, a nine-minute vigil is held at Beetlebung Corner for Black Lives Matter. On Sunday morning, each stop sign had a bouquet of flowers attached, with signs above reading “Black Lives Matter,” “Kindness Is Magic,” and “Diversity Is the Future.” If you are interested in joining the M.V. Black Lives Matter mailing list, write to MVBLM2020@gmail.com.

The Chilmark General Store deserves praise for the excellent job it did making grocery shopping accessible and keeping customers and staff safe. Joel told me online grocery shopping should be up and running next week. Remember, for food they make (even just a pizza slice), you must call in your order and wait outside; chilmarkgeneralstore.com.

The Galley is now open from 11 am to 8 pm for food, and until 9 pm for ice cream daily, order ahead at menemshagalley.com. Menemsha Deli’s new hours are 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, Tuesday through Saturday; they now carry Maison Villatte pastries and croissants. See menemshadeli.com.

You can dine outdoors in Aquinnah at the Aquinnah Shop, open noon to 8 pm, Thursday through Sunday, see theaquinnahshop.com; and at the Outermost Inn, open Thursday to Sunday from 5 to 7:30 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm, plus picnic baskets and beach coolers to go; see outermostinn.com/#diningdetails.

Nancy Aronie is sadly not holding any writing workshops this summer; however, she is one of the presenters at a five-week online Summer Academy of Writing. Learn more at bit.ly/2CnRoQy.

For the library, contactless holds are now available; reserve your books online, call, or write an email to chil_mail@clamsnet.org. And be sure to spell your name and leave your library card number. Tiffiney Shoquist’s Virtual Sketching Life’s final Saturday class is June 27, 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Moira Silva offers a four-week Online Memoir Writing Workshop on Tuesdays, June 30 to July 21, from 10:30 am to noon. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Chilmark library’s Weekly Read-Aloud Stories with Sarah is available through a video link. For info, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

The Kids Summer Reading Kickoff Virtual Dance Party is Saturday, June 27, from 6 to 8 pm; email sdebettencourt@clamsnet.org to sign up. Kids can sign up for one or both Summer Reading Programs, to begin on Monday, June 29; “Imagine Your Story,” the traditional program logging hours of reading, and/or “A Magical Martha’s Vineyard Adventure,” where you follow a virtual adventure across the Vineyard and complete activities in each town, including crafts, scavenger hunts, and more. Learn about Take and Make Tuesdays, STEM Saturdays, and events at chilmarklibrary.beanstack.org, starting June 29.

Sign up for the virtual Chilmark Road Race at bit.ly/2LHuIfq.

Beach stickers are only available online, at bit.ly/2ZXc7EM.

The West Tisbury Farmers Market, at the Ag Hall, Wednesday and Saturday, 9 am to noon, asks customers to please preorder and prepay from vendors online for pickup. Check wtfmarket.org for the layout and protocols.

All the stores and galleries in Menemsha have opened. Masks are available at Pandora’s Box, the Copperworks of M.V., and Menemsha Texaco. Please do not go anywhere without one in your pocket. Indoors or outdoors. Ruel Gallery is open by appointment, call 508-955-9057 or email info@ruelgallery.com.

Summer hours are here: Larsen’s Fish Market, open 9 am to 7 pm, see larsensfishmarket.com; Menemsha Fish Market is open Monday through Wednesday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Thursday through Sunday 10 am to 7 pm, menemshafishmarket.net; Menemsha Texaco is still carrying grocery basics, open daily 8 am to 4 pm (and later based on weather), call 508-645-2641 for curbside pickup.

Local meat is available from Allen Farm meat online at allenfarm.com/2020/05/online-ordering-now-available/, Grey Barn and Farm, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm. Native Earth Teaching Farm has eggs and plants available.

The Chilmark Tavern is open for takeout dinner and meal kits from 5 pm most evenings. Order online at chilmarktavern.com or by phone at 508-645-9400.

For a free COVID-19 test, call 877-336-9855, 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

If you’ve just arrived and are self-quarantining or need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID-related at this great page our town created, chilmarkma.gov/board-health/pages/covid-19-information.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.