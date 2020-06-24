Explore art at a new depth

Nurture your creative self through exploratory art classes that encourage positivity and growth. This is part of the calm, instructional approach of artist Jamie Tara O’Gorman, who is an elementary art teacher with a graduate degree in art and design education. She offers small, weekly Zoom sessions in drawing, painting, and collage for youth of all ages. This includes slide shows of historical and contemporary art, and extension activities that can be completed throughout the week. To register for the course, or to inquire about a custom class, visit mstaraart.com. A discount is offered if a student signs up with a friend.