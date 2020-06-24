Poet’s Corner: Haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

Beautiful Flowers

By Emery Fullin

Beautiful flowers

We play in the sun all day

I love the colors

Emery Fullin is in third grade, and lives in Vineyard Haven. She loves to go in the ocean all months of the year, and her favorite book series is “Harry Potter.”

