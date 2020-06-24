Real Estate Transactions: Week of June 15–19

CHILMARK

June 19, Robert Soros, trustee of Big Hill Realty Trust, sold 6 Hill Land to Shari Levitan, trustee of CR Trust, for $4,200,000.

EDGARTOWN

June 15, the town of Edgartown sold 15 Third St. North to Christopher Habekost for $21,600.

June 16, Teresa D. Wingfield sold 20 Pease’s Point Way, Unit 4, to Janisco Properties LLC for $95,000.

June 19, Michele M. Leonard and William E. Leonard sold 9 the Boulevard and 6 Fowler Lane to ABA MV LLC for $1,650,000.

OAK BLUFFS

June 19, Antone L. White, personal representative of the Leona E. White estate, sold 179 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to Jason H. Kenney and Jovana Kenney for $770,000.

WEST TISBURY

June 15, Debra Phillips, trustee of the Robert C. Berkley Living Trust, sold 226 Pond Road to Susan Eljamel for $1,700,000.