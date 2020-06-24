She sells seashells by the sea

Transform your grocery errands to a whole new experience by taking advantage of a unique opportunity waiting for you every weekend at a harbor. You can take a trip to the Dutcher Dock in Menemsha and obtain all-natural, untreated, super-fresh scallops that were just harvested from the Atlantic Ocean in areas south of the Island. These shells with their delicious nuggets are sold directly off the Martha Rose fishing vessel on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. They are also available at the West Tisbury Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more information, or to order online, visit fvmartharose.co.