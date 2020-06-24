Sign up for the Summer Reading Programs

Starting Monday, June 29, the West Tisbury library’s Summer Reading Programs are going virtual. Sign up anytime before the end of August on the “Summer Reading” page on the library website. These summer reading programs are fun, free, and open to the public.

Kids’ and young adult summer reading

The children and teen programs will take place online on Beanstack. Create your own Beanstack account and sign up for your summer reading challenge. According to a press release, once signed up, readers will be able to track their progress and log their books. Children are asked to read 10 books at their reading level, and young adults are asked to read a minimum of one book of their choice (adult, YA, graphic, manga). When you have completed the challenge, let the library know by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org, and earn a free Summer Reading T shirt or a West Tisbury library book bag that you can pick up curbside. Sign up at westtisburylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 or download the Beanstack app.

Adult summer reading

Fill out the adult summer reading sign-up form on the library website. Set your reading goal of two or more books. Once your goal is met, let them know that you have completed the program by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org, and earn a free West Tisbury library book bag that you can pick up curbside. Tell the library about the best books you read, and they will include your favorites in a list of the summer’s recommended reads. To sign up for the adult summer reading program, visit bit.ly/2YklTiT.