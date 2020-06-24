Variety is the spice of life

Shop for Island-grown produce, original artwork, fine crafts, handmade jewelry, summer flowers, specialty foods, and vintage finds in an open market near Oak Bluffs Harbor. It is like a farmers market, antique show, artisan fair, and a body/mind/spirit expo all in one beautiful location, so there is always something new to discover in this special gathering in Washington Park. In June, the market is open on Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm, and for July through August 23, the Sunday hours are 9 am to 1 pm. Remember to wear a mask, and be mindful of social distancing. For more details, visit facebook.com/OakBluffsOpenMarket.