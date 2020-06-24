West Tisbury: Emerging signs of summer

Summer formally arrived on June 20, the summer solstice and longest day of the year. The weather has been lovely, a string of sunny beach days. Multiflora and rugosa roses perfume the air. Fireflies twinkle along with the stars in the night sky.

I have been fascinated watching buds open on a bunch of Shirley poppies I bought the other day. Several flowers were open in glorious orange, red, pink, yellow, and white, but mostly there were tight buds covered with an olive-colored fuzz. Gradually, they have cracked open, first with a sliver of color, then a full flower that left segments of the bud-covering strewn beneath their vase. It’s been like watching a butterfly emerge from a chrysalis, or a baby bird from an egg.

I was sad to read that Danguole Gabis died last week. She was a lovely woman, and a gifted gardener. If you go to Vineyard Gardens, take a moment to admire the herb garden she designed and maintained there. It never failed to thrill me. My condolences to her family.

Greg Barron sent us an email saying that he and Sarah Murphy have become grandparents. Teddy and Lucy Barron have a son, Bill Barron, who was born in England on June 4. Greg called himself “a collector” of Bill Barrons; he has a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a nephew, and now a grandson. Congratulations to the family.

Cheryl Holenko told me that she and John have a new grandson, too. Chase Arthur Holenko was born on June 10. Cheryl also told me that the Plane View is reopening this week. By the time you are reading this column on Thursday, you can go out to lunch, or may have already been. Hours are 7 am to 5 pm daily, and will extend to 7 pm closing on July 1. I can hardly wait, as the thing I missed the most during the shutdown was my weekly lunch date with Mike. Don’t forget to wear your mask; they will be required.

Marjory Potts has her grandson, Owen Potts, spending the summer with her. Owen is an engineering student at Virginia Tech, and a mechanical wizard, a skill he inherited from his grandfather, Robert, along with all of Robert’s tools. His specialty is repairing bicycles. If your bicycle needs some help, call or text Owen at 703-599-9982. Marjory said he is an excellent garden assistant, too.

Colin Ruel and Nettie Kent have opened the Ruel Gallery in Menemsha. So far, they are open by appointment. Call 508-955-9057 or email info@ruelgallery.com. They also have a website, ruelgallery.com.

The Granary and the Field Gallery are both open for visitors, and with artists’ work online. Kara Taylor has opened her gallery, and has new paintings there and on her website. Allen Whiting has announced that he will forego his usual opening gala this year. He is open by appointment, and has paintings on his website.

Don’t forget that masks will be required everywhere this summer. It is prudent to wear gloves, too, and to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. Keep safe for yourself and for those around you.

Congratulations to Sandy Fisher, who has begun her retirement from FedEx after 35 years working there. She deserves every relaxing second, and I hope she enjoys the change of pace.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.