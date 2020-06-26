Katherine G. Manning, 96, of Oak Bluffs, formerly of North Quincy, passed away on June 23, 2020.

Katherine was a member of the Holy Ghost Association for many years, where she served as secretary. Her involvement with the SERVE food program also occupied many of her years.

She was the beloved mother of Marilyn Manning of Byfield, and W. Richard Manning of Oak Bluffs. She was the mother of the late Kathy Maseda, and the late Joan Cobb. Her beloved companion for 35 years, Joseph Nunes, died in 2008. She is survived by her adored grandchildren, Ryan (Kelley) Cobb, Caitlin Goodhile, Emily and Daniel Manning, and Brendan Maseda; her treasured great-grandchildren, Madeline, Zachary, Taylor, Isabella, and Cameron; her great-great-grandson, Everett; her nieces, Marlene Fraser and Nanci Gotelli of Stockton, Calif.; her sons-in-law Wayne Cobb of Bridgewater and James Maseda of Oak Bluffs.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 to 12, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs. A burial will follow at 12:30 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue, Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Benevolent Fund at the Holy Ghost Association would be appreciated, at P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

