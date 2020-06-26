Peaceful demonstration planned for July 4

The MV Peace Council, MV Quaker meeting, and Indivisible MV are all sponsoring a Silent Witness for Peace and Justice on July 4 in Edgartown at Cannonball Park from 10 to 11:30 am.

The groups have invited anyone interested to join them to hold peace flags with positive messages of justice and liberty. The groups will stand in silence surrounding the park to serve as a visual catalyst for the community and to work toward healing bias and violence.

All participants must wear masks and observe appropriate distancing. Parking will be available at Edgartown School. Flag making materials and directions will be available on the porch at 25 Tuckernuck Ave. in Oak Bluffs and at the event.