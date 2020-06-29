Congratulations are in order

To the Editor:

It gives me great pleasure every year to be invited by the remarkable Chris Baer, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School art department, to the art show organized by his students.

At one such show a bit over four years ago, I was smitten by two remarkable drawings by Aaron Teves. He most generously agreed to donate both of them to the M.V. Hospital Permanent Art Collection, and they can be viewed there, in perpetuity.

We would like to congratulate Aaron not only for graduating from RISD, but also for receiving the prestigious Henry Adams Medal of Excellence … so well deserved.

We are honored to have Aaron’s work in our collection, and wish him all the best in his future career.

Monina von Opel

Chilmark