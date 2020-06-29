Island RMV resumes some services

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) on Martha’s Vineyard has resumed some of its services.

Speaking to the Times outfront of the Island RMV, Joe Grace, a private contractor working for the RMV, said some services returned Monday and were only being offered by appointment only.

“Today it’s been okay. A lot of people who are not Islanders have been coming in,” he said.

To register for an appointment, visit Mass.gov/rmv and click on the reservation link under “The RMV’s response to COVID-19.” Under the same link is access to more than 40 online services.

Grace said the Island RMV is currently only offering vehicle registration, out-of-state license conversion, ID, and learner’s permit services. He said for other services people should check Plymouth, South Yarmouth, and Haymarket locations.

The reservation calendar will show dates available for appointments. If no appointments are available check back later as appointments may open up.