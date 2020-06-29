Woods arraigned in virtual district court

On Monday Tisbury resident Eric Woods, 66, came before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes telephonically for arraignment on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges stem from a June 1 incident at a Black Lives Matter rally at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven where Woods allegedly used the N-word prior before allegedly punching a teenager. Tisbury Police arrested Woods at the scene. He was later released on personal recognizance and given a summons. Woods is represented by Edgartown attorney Charles Morano. He is expected back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 31.