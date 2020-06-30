Allan F. Davey, 85, died on Monday morning, June 29, 2020, at his home in Vineyard Haven. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith C. (Knudsen) Davey, in February 2014.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, from 10 am to 11:30 am in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Allan’s memory can be made to the Tisbury Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 1239, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 (checks can be made out to the Tisbury Firefighters Association; please put Firefighter’s Association in the memo). A full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.