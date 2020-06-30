Mary Stokes French, 92, of West Tisbury, passed away on June 29, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late George M. French Jr., who passed in January 2010.

A burial will be held at a later date at the Lambert’s Cove Cemetery in West Tisbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory can be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, online at hospiceofmv.org/donations, or mailed to P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, online at animalshelterofmv.org/donate, or mailed to P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539.

For online guestbook and information, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.