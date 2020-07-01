To the Editor:

This Fourth of July will be the first Fourth of July without residents, shoppers, and merchants gathering on Main Street to share in our annual Ringing of Freedom Bells. In June 1963, in accordance with the U.S. Senate Concurrent Resolution 25, Congress “declares that the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence should be observed each year by the ringing of the bells throughout the United States at the hour of 2 o’clock …” President Kennedy declared, “Let’s ring Freedom Bells.”

While there will be no public gathering this year, the bells will be ringing for two minutes in Tisbury at 2 pm. Every year when the bells ring, there is something very emotional going on between and within many of us gathered. Some have tears, including myself. I believe that those moments stir up the deepest, most universal truth in all of us, and that is that freedom and equality, for all, everywhere, is the truth. Freedom bells ringing are a calling not just for two minutes on the Fourth of July, but for every moment of every day, day after day, year after year, forever! “Let’s ring Freedom Bells” in our hearts and change the world.

Jane Chandler

Vineyard Haven