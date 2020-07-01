Academic honors

Graduation

Sara Poggi of Edgartown and West Tisbury, with honors, from the University of South Carolina.

President’s list

Amber Medeiros of Oak Bluffs, at Dean College.

Dean’s list

Junior Dos Santos of Vineyard Haven, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Eljiah Dunn-Feiner of Chilmark, at Northfield Mount Hermon.

Kiana Casey of Edgartown, at University of New Hampshire.

Justine Cassel of Vineyard Haven, at University of New Hampshire.

Gabriel Ambulos of Chilmark, at Gettysburg College.

Katharine Ellis of Edgartown, at Gettysburg College.

Andrea Guyther of Vineyard Haven, at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Lucas Dutton of Vineyard Haven, at University of Rhode Island.

Chris Mayhew of Chilmark, at University of Rhode Island.