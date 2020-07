A celebration of life for Patrick (“Pat”) Ryer will be held at 1045 Mason Ave., Daytona Beach, Fla., on July 8, 2020. Pat was a landscaper and a musician for many years on the Vineyard. He leaves his beloved wife of 19 years, Paula Strople; and two stepchildren, Thomas Colligan of Daytona, and Jennifer Colligan Kuehne of Centerville.

A potluck will follow to share memories.