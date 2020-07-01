Chilmark: Local gallery now open

Summer has officially begun, bringing packed parking lots, like Home Port on a weeknight where everyone seemed to return from sunset at the beach, families window-shop, pick up orders at our fish markets and the Galley, besides quelling a summer thirst for soft ice cream. Menemsha Charter boats are running with no more than two unrelated people, or families of six. Now, at sunrise, I’m no longer alone at Squibby; sometimes there’s a small group of surfers and SUPers, and even a couple of other dog walkers, and a lone fisherman. I was sorry to see someone needed to steal the crate that held the Lost & Found, and leave food containers and beer cans behind. Trash cans are located by the gatehouse.

What made Friday was getting my first pickup from North Tabor Farm’s CSA. You can order a bag for pickup at the Farmer’s Market. Be sure to check out all our local farm stands, who’ve planted extra fields, offer great cheeses, dairy, and grass-fed local meats, sausage, and more to meet our food demands. Thank you Allen Farm, Beetlebung Farm, Grey Barn and Farm, Mermaid Farm, and Native Earth Teaching Farm.

Kara Taylor’s Gallery is open for the summer. Her latest work, created while living in South Africa, is stunning. Always worth a stop. Welcome home, Kara! Read the latest here: mvtimes.com.

In case you were wondering about Chilmark Softball, if it happens at all it won’t be before July 15. I’ll keep you posted.

The inspiring flowers against racism that appeared at Beetlebung Corner are the work of Pammy Thomas; check out her Instagram posts at nstagram.com/pammys_petals/.

For the latest Island COVID-19 test numbers, and to make an appointment, see bit.ly/3g7nYVw.

The Yard is holding virtual yoga and dance classes all of July, and check out its interactive YardWork series, which started June 25. See dancetheyard.org/virtual-programs. We’ll keep you posted about August.

The Chilmark Flea has sadly been canceled this season, due to circumstances beyond the church’s control. Attend a socially distanced 9 am service on the lawn Sunday, July 5, at the Chilmark Community Church grounds. Wear a mask.

Tom Dresser will speak about his new book, “The Rise of Tourism on Martha’s Vineyard,” on Friday, July 3, at 4 pm. On Wednesday, July 8, join entomologist Larry Dapsis, who speaks about pollination ecology and how we can help bees at 4 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Events for the Youth Summer Reading calendar have been posted at chilmsrklibrary.beanstack.org. Chilmark Library’s Weekly Read-Aloud Stories with Sarah is available through a video link. For info, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

IGI is looking for volunteer gleaners. Learn more at igimvg.org/volunteer.php.

If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID-related at this great page our town created: bit.ly/3eL9pXg.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

I think we all have a lot to think about this July Fourth; let’s not be afraid to have difficult conversations, and begin to let the light in.

