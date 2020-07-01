Coming up at the West Tisbury library

Friday, July 3, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom at the West Tisbury library. Please contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. Also on Friday at 6 pm, musician Sheik will teach the first class in a four-week series of Home Recording Classes for Beginners. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. Participants are encouraged to commit to all four sessions.

Saturday, July 4, in observance of the holiday, there will be no online programming or curbside pickup.

Monday, July 6, at 11:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela will be hosting a fairytale theme storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join. At 4 pm, the library will be hosting an online Crafting and Creativity Club. Bring whatever creative project you’re working on, and share the joy of crafting with new friends. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 5:30 pm, join the library for virtual Sci-Fi Book Club with librarian and lifelong sci-fi nerd, Alexandra Pratt. Email apratt@clamsnet.org to join and receive the readings.

Tuesday, July 7, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for kids. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, West Tisbury architect Bruce MacNelly will give a Zoom Architecture Presentation following the theme, “The Most Beautiful Room in the World.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. Also at 4:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, July 1, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. Also on July 1, join the library for a virtual traditional storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to join.

Don’t forget to sign up for the West Tisbury library’s Summer Reading Program. Summer Reading is open to all ages: kids, teens, and adults. Visit the library website for details and to sign up: westtisburylibrary.org/summer-reading-programs.