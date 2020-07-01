July Fourth parade to the Cliffs

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Island community by cheering a parade of floats and listening to festive music. The procession will begin at 10 am on Moshup Trail, at the intersection of Old South Road, in Aquinnah, then safely move along major roads toward the Gay Head Cliffs. Families can decorate their vehicles in the theme of honoring essential workers, and then line them up at 9:30 am. A prize will be awarded for the best float. At the same time, spectators, participants, and anyone on the Island can tune to WMVY at 88.7 FM, or mvyradio.org, to hear a 30-minute soundtrack of fun songs.