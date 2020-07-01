July Fourth tradition continues

A peaceful space and the quiet time needed to grow as an artist — that is part of the important mission of Renaissance House in Oak Bluffs. This year they continue the annual tradition of producing the famous Frederick Douglass speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” They asked people to record themselves at home reading a segment of the speech. Most of the readers are Islanders who have been participating for many years. The videos will be compiled and shown on MVTV, YouTube, and other outlets. To learn more about Renaissance House, visit renaissance-house-harlem.com.