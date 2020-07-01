Poets Corner

I Am A …
By Ivy Marcella
(June 29, 1985 – June 21, 2005)
I am a soul rebel, a wave
crashing, gliding across
my imagination. I am in
the dark alone, nervous of
the dark, but going off to
sleep. I am a fresh blue Jetta
with 87,000 miles driving along
the road of life, headed to
Bell’s Point, letting my imagination
wander. I am a giant swell
waiting to crash. I am a birch
tree, watching what’s happened and
what shall come
Ivy Marcella grew up on Martha’s Vineyard, and enjoyed the visual and literary arts. She was studying to be an art teacher at the University of Vermont when a fatal accident took her life. She is remembered with love and admiration by many.
Poet’s Corner welcomes poetry submissions from Island poets and writers. Send your work to Poet’s Corner facilitator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.