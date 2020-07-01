Poets Corner

I Am A …

By Ivy Marcella

(June 29, 1985 – June 21, 2005)

I am a soul rebel, a wave

crashing, gliding across

my imagination. I am in

the dark alone, nervous of

the dark, but going off to

sleep. I am a fresh blue Jetta

with 87,000 miles driving along

the road of life, headed to

Bell’s Point, letting my imagination

wander. I am a giant swell

waiting to crash. I am a birch

tree, watching what’s happened and

what shall come

Ivy Marcella grew up on Martha’s Vineyard, and enjoyed the visual and literary arts. She was studying to be an art teacher at the University of Vermont when a fatal accident took her life. She is remembered with love and admiration by many.

Poet’s Corner welcomes poetry submissions from Island poets and writers. Send your work to Poet’s Corner facilitator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.