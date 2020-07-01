Tisbury: Living fully in the moment

Heard on Main Street: Don’t take yourself too seriously. No one else does.

There is nothing that delights a mother more than to hear, “Mom, I’m home!” Especially when the mother hasn’t seen that child for at least four months

My daughter Laurel has been here for a few days, which is a wonderful treat. Having someone else living in a nearly empty house makes a big difference. While visiting from Connecticut, she is telecommuting, working full-time on weekdays. But, oh my, we enjoyed a glorious weekend. Just having someone to talk to, to smile and laugh with, to sit with at the table — all this seems so much more special at this time.

And I was pleased to hear that she was tested — and all was fine — just before she came to visit.

I have to say I am very pleased not only with what I have seen with the way our library is handling our book loans. It feels safe to borrow and read the books. The staff, as always, is very helpful. I wasn’t sure if I would feel comfortable with the situation, but I am.

Next Thursday, July 9, at 5 pm the Vineyard Haven library invites you to join in a virtual event with New York Times editor Pamela Paul. This will be done online by Zoom. You are required to register in advance at bit.ly/3fReRs7.

Pamela Paul is the editor of the New York Times Book Review. She is also the host of the weekly Book Review podcast for the Times. She is the author and editor of six books, including “My Life with Bob: Flawed Heroine Keeps Book of Books, Plot Ensues,” and “How to Raise a Reader.” This last should intrigue parents, I’d think.

Many of our shops in town are open, and seem to have customers. I was pleased to see that most people on the street, at least those traveling in small groups, are wearing masks. I wear one all the time when I expect to meet and pass so closely to people. So far the Island seems to be doing fairly well, with some unhappy exceptions. Once again the people in the shops on our Main Street will be ringing handbells in celebration of Freedom at 2 pm on the Fourth of July. It was President Kennedy who called them Freedom Bells.

Large groups of folks were shopping last weekend at the open market in West Tisbury and at Oak Bluffs. There were few masks in sight on customers, and lots of crowds, especially in West Tisbury, although the salespeople seemed to be taking care. There was certainly no such thing as social distancing. It is hard for us to take care, but the problems if we stop being careful are not only dangerous but fatal.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Sioux Eagle and Marina Lent today. Wish the best tomorrow, along with congratulations, to the newest selectman, Larry Gomez. Happy birthday to the USA, and to Sue Fairbanks, on Saturday. Next Wednesday, artist Donna Straw will party.

Heard on Main Street: Enjoy life — you only have one opportunity. Make the best of it.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.