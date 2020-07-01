Treasure trove of Island artists

In one Vineyard Artisans Festival location online, you can shop the sites of almost 50 Vineyard artisans, many of whom offer promotions, virtual studio tours, and mini workshops. The artist-designed products available include ceramics, home furnishings, clothing, jewelry, cards, photos, sculptures, woven accessories, handcrafted books, prints, baskets, paintings, and more. The festival events are from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, July 5, and Saturday, July 18, but you can shop at any time. For the complete list of artisans, including product photos, brief descriptions, and links to online stores, visit vineyardartisans.com.