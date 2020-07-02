Baker: Phase three to start July 6

Gyms, museums, and movie theaters have the green light to reopen — with restrictions — on Monday to kick off phase three of the state’s reopening plan, Gov. Charlie Baker said during his Thursday press briefing.

Baker said the public health data has shown that Massachusetts is “bringing the fight to the virus.”

Phase three, similar to phase two, will consist of two steps. Along with gyms, museums, and movie theaters, professional sports teams will also be able to hold games without spectators.

“The success is due in no small part to the vigilance and dedication that has been shown by the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said. “But we should not and can not step back now. Please keep it up on the face coverings, the hand washing, the social distancing, and staying home if you’re sick.”