Beach rules in place at Trustees properties

As of June 30, The Trustees’ Martha’s Vineyard properties, including Long Point Wildlife Refuge, Wasque, Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, and Mytoi Garden will be open and following all state guidelines with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the initial phases of Massachusetts’ reopening plan, the properties will be limiting parking capacity at these locations, per social distancing guidelines. A parking pass will be required prior to arrival for members and nonmember visitors alike. Parking passes can be acquired by visiting thetrustees.org/passes.

Members of The Trustees will still receive discounted or free admission, depending on their level

of membership. More details can be found on each respective property’s website, or by calling

the gatehouses. The Trustees require all visitors to abide by the following social distancing guidelines at all open properties, for the health and safety of all and to help keep sites open in these challenging times:

Visitors must bring and wear a face covering for all visitors above the age of 2; stay at least six feet from other visitors; keep dogs leashed and away from other visitors (where dogs are allowed); and come back at a later time if parking is full.