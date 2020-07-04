Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary/Mass Audubon

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary / MassAudubon

Wear masks or other face covering if other visitors are nearby.

Keep a distance of six feet or more from other visitors and staff.

Carry in, carry out. Leave no trash behind.

Nature Play areas are closed.

Restrooms and water fountains are closed.

Do not gather in groups of people outside of your household.

Remain on the trails at all times to protect plants, animals, and yourself.

Dogs are NOT allowed anywhere in the sanctuary.