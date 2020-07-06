Confirmed cases hold at 35 

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new confirmed cases over the weekend.

The hospital went the entire month of June without reporting a new case before confirming number 29 on July 1.

As of Monday, the hospital has tested 1,786 people, with 1,732 testing negative and 25 tests still pending.

As of Friday, TestMV, the Island Healthcare testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, there have been four positive tests out of the 2,986 people tested. There are 163 individuals awaiting test results.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Island boards of health reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 from a patient tested off-Island, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases to 35. Including Friday’s new case, the boards of health have separately reported three confirmed cases.

The town of Aquinnah is also conducting self administered saliva tests. So far 27 people have been tested. None have come back positive, 19 are negative, and eight are pending results.

Test kits are provided by the Aquinnah board of health. They are available for pick up at the board of health office window at the Aquinnah Town Hall. The test can be taken at home and mailed to a lab for testing.

The 35 cases are the total COVID-19 cases reported by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Island Health Care (IHC), and the boards of health.

Of the 35 cases, 21 are female, and 14 are male. Nine of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, seven are 20-29 years old, five are 30-39 years old, three are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. On Friday, the Island’s total number of presumed positives was 18, of which 15 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of those, 10 are female and eight are male. Of the 18 presumed positive cases, six are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.