Video: Porpoise escapes probable great white shark

A video taken on Chappy’s East Beach Friday appears to show a harbor porpoise reeling from a great white shark strike. The marine mammal can be seen flailing at the water’s edge in a slick of its own blood before it pushes off to deeper water and surges away.

After reviewing the footage with his team, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries shark expert Greg Skomal said it was probable that a white shark struck the porpoise. A shark isn’t visible in the footage, however by isolating frames, Skomal’s team was able to locate a crescent-shaped bite wound “indicative of really sharp cutting teeth,” he said.

“There was a porpoise on the beach that had been hit by a shark and it swam away with its wounds,” Islands director of the Trustees Sam Hart told The Times by phone. Hart said he had “never seen anything like that.”

Skomal completely discounted the possibility an orca was behind the bite and said a mako wasn’t likely.

“We don’t expect a mako to be that close to the beach,” he said. Furthermore, given the type of teeth mako have, he said they tend to tear flesh rather than cut it.

“We have to assume it would be a great white shark,” he said. Great whites are known to go after porpoises and dolphins, he said.

“It’s kind of a rare sighting,” he said. Much of what’s known about white shark predation on porpoises is found through stomach content study, he noted.

“This wasn’t a mortal wound,” he said. “The porpoise got away.”

He described the harbor porpoise as much smarter and faster than the shark that hit it.

“This is a great example of what unfolds on the Cape every day with seals,” he said. “These sharks are cruising close to the shoreline,” he said. He described the shoreline as a sort of natural fence. Sharks will try to pin seals against that fence, he said. Like the porpoise, seals that get onshore can wind up escaping in the end even if wounded.

The video was taken by Lilly Patterson.