Our beautiful Jasmine passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was just a month shy of her 30th birthday.

Jasmine Leigh Reed was born in Buffalo, N.Y. She was brought to Martha’s Vineyard along with her brother Phil by their grandfather (Papa), Robert Reed Jr., and grandmother, Diane Reed, to live and grow into the wonderful and beautiful woman we knew and loved dearly. Though she had moved away for a year or two throughout her life, the Island was always her home.

As a child, she loved to spend time with her Mimi and have sleepovers with her cousins. She always had a smile on her face, whether it was riding for what would feel like an eternity while crammed in an old station wagon to Vermont to see family and friends up on Pudding Hill, or just going to the beach or for ice cream. One of our favorite things about Jasmine was how easy it was to make her laugh. You’d simply have to look at her for a moment and she would fall over in a fit of laughter. Her laughter and humor were infectious; it was impossible to be in her presence with her laughing and not want to join in.

Jasmine held many different jobs in her adult life. Her first official job was at Stop & Shop, where she worked for a number of years. She made friendships and connections with her customers, who loved her pleasant demeanor. She also became a CNA through the program at Windemere. She really loved working with the elderly patients there, so much so that she started doing private care for a more personal, one-to-one connection. She took a break from it to try her hand in the hospitality industry at the Island Inn. She worked herself up from being a front desk clerk to a manager. No matter what the job was or where it was, she could be counted on to have a smile on her face and spread happiness to the people she would interact with.

She also loved to travel, whether it was trips to Florida with her family as a kid to cruises to Punta Cana as an adult with her friend. She was always ready and itching to travel and see more. She was amazed and excited when she had been able to go parasailing, something she described as thrilling and scary at the same time.

She was just so extra and special, and quite amazing. In such a short period of time, she was able to make a lifetime’s worth of memories. We are so very heartbroken by this loss, but know she will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her. This is not goodbye, but rather until next time. Rest in Paradise, Jazzy.

Jasmine is survived by her grandfather, Robert Reed Jr.; her brother Phil and his wife Shelly Reed; her aunt Sherri and her husband Chris Bradshaw; Sara and her husband Chris Guice; her aunt Shannon Reed; her uncle Shawn Reed and his wife Isabella; her uncle Robert Reed III, and mother Yvonne Codner; four nephews, many other aunts and uncles, and many cousins and friends; and by her boyfriend Steven Leon. Jasmine was predeceased by her grandmother Diane Reed, her Mimi, Carol Berryman, her cousin Brandy Gibson, and her best friend Issabel Walker.

A burial service is planned for ‪July 11 at 11 am in Oak Grove Cemetery (Vineyard Haven cemetery). There will be a celebration of life sometime in the fall, when we can have a gathering. We ask that everyone who plans on coming to her burial service practice social distancing, and bring and wear a face mask.

All donations made will go to her brother Philip, who is in charge of making the funeral arrangements. After the funeral and service expenses have been paid, any money left over will be donated to a charity she held very close to her heart, the National Blood Clot Alliance. Philip Reed, P.O. Box 839, Edgartown, MA 02539.

For online guestbook and information, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.