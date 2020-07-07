Roberta Tilton (“Bobbie”), 83, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on July 2, 2020, at the Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of Stephen Whipple Tilton, who passed away in 2009.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 12 pm to 1 pm at Chapman, Cole, and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs. Burial will follow at New West Side Cemetery in Edgartown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta’s memory can be made to Polly Hill Arboretum, P.O. Box 561, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or online at pollyhillarboretum.givecloud.co.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date.