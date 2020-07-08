Aquinnah: Mindfulness at the beach

The physically distant Fourth of July parade was a success. It began on Moshup Trail and wound its way through town. Tom Murphy, one of the organizers, said that he would like to continue the parade this way in the years to come, as so many more people were able to see it. There were many floats focusing on social justice and supporting frontline workers. The trophy for best float went to Cori DiPietro for her “Nurse Float.” I’m not sure how she did this, but Cori had a giant handmade nurse’s cap affixed to her truck. It was quite impressive, and deserving of the win.

The beaches in Aquinnah felt a little too close for comfort this weekend. They were crowded; there were many large groups, and very little mask wearing. I know that masks are only required in the parking lot and on the paths, but it seems prudent that if you are around a lot of people that you haven’t been around, you will want to wear a mask. Martha’s Vineyard has done a great job of keeping the coronavirus at bay; please don’t undo all the good we have done, please wear your mask. It is one of the only tools we have to combat this highly contagious disease.

The Aquinnah Public Library has had contactless pick up since mid-June, and will continue to do so for the immediate future. For instructions on the process, go to aquinnahlibrary.org. Pickup times are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from noon to 4 pm. All materials to be returned must be placed in the book drop, and then they will be quarantined for 72 hours before being put back into the rotation. You can also call the library at 508-645-2314 with requests or questions.

Even though the library is closed for in-person events, it is hosting virtual ones. There are two this Thursday: a virtual book group at 3 pm to discuss “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown, and a book talk by Thomas Dresser, who will speak on his new book, “The Rise of Tourism on Martha’s Vineyard,” at 5 pm. There will also be a birding series with Saskia Vanderhoop on July 16 and August 16 at 6:30 pm. Register at aq_mail@clamsnet.org for all events.

Rachel Elion Baird is teaching yoga on Lobsterville Beach Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Classes started this week, and will run through July 24 and August 10 through Sept. 7, from 8 to 9 am. You must bring your own mat or towel; social distancing is required, and class size will be limited. Classes are $15 each, 10 class cards for $100 are available, text Rachel at 802-989-9992 for further information and to RSVP for class.

A virtual Chilmark Road Race is happening. I’m not a runner and don’t understand how they are doing this, and what will be required of runners, but you can register at runsignup.com/Chilmark. You have until 8 pm on July 15 to register.

ACE MV is offering a lot of useful classes this summer on financial planning, writing, and promoting your small business. Go to acemv.org to find a class that interests you.

I heard through the grapevine, a.k.a. Facebook, that Billie Diamond will be coming for a visit soon for a couple of weeks. I hope I get to see her (from a safe distance), as it has been years since I have. Congratulations to Riley Ignacio-Cameron, who received an Island Club Marine Technology Scholarship for $1,000! Happy birthday to Tobias Vanderhoop, who may be in Alaska, but is still from and of Aquinnah. We miss you, Tobias!

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.