Finley Alice O’Hara
Morgan O’Hara and Michael O’Hara of West Tisbury, and Jupiter, Fla., announce the birth of a daughter, Finley Alice O’Hara, on July 1, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Finley weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Miguel Tavares Fernandes
Suelen Tavares Fernandes and Inacio Pinto Fernandes of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Miguel Tavares Fernandes, on July 2, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Miguel weighed 6 pounds.
Noah David Stallings
Suvarna Stallings and Joshua Stallings of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Noah David Stallings, on July 2, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
Amber Alves Peres
Nibyan Peres and Jonathan Peres of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Amber Alves Peres, on July 4, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Amber weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.