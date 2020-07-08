Finley Alice O’Hara

Morgan O’Hara and Michael O’Hara of West Tisbury, and Jupiter, Fla., announce the birth of a daughter, Finley Alice O’Hara, on July 1, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Finley weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Miguel Tavares Fernandes

Suelen Tavares Fernandes and Inacio Pinto Fernandes of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Miguel Tavares Fernandes, on July 2, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Miguel weighed 6 pounds.

Noah David Stallings

Suvarna Stallings and Joshua Stallings of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Noah David Stallings, on July 2, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Amber Alves Peres

Nibyan Peres and Jonathan Peres of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Amber Alves Peres, on July 4, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Amber weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.