Blaze is back and wearing a mask

This past weekend brought an exciting addition to Farm Pond. Vanessa the sea serpent has been joined by Blaze, the M.V. sea dragon baby.

According to Amelie Loyot, caretaker of Vanessa and Blaze, Blaze spends his winters with his father, Draco the Dragon, and his summers with his mother in Farm Pond. Loyot shared news of Blaze’s arrival in the community Facebook group the Inkwell. The news was met with excitement over the return of the baby sea dragon.

Baby Blaze is reportedly excited to be back on the Vineyard. Like his mother, Blaze knows the importance of precautionary actions in this time. He and his mother can both be seen wearing purple face masks.