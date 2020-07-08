Coast to Coast Cuts offers mobile haircuts and styling services

Coast to Coast Cuts provides in-home, outdoor, and on-location haircuts and hairstyling services all across the Island. The business is owned and operated by Angela Prout, licensed cosmetologist and registered mobile stylist, formerly of Benito’s Hairstyling in Oak Bluffs.

As salons were allowed to reopen in Massachusetts, Prout did not feel comfortable returning to salon life amid the ongoing pandemic, and recognized that many clients felt the same. She had always dreamed of an open-air hair salon, so she combined the obvious and timely need for mobile hairstyling on Martha’s Vineyard with a lifelong vision of outdoor services; Coast to Coast Cuts was born.

“I co-own another local business, Shored Up Digital, that provides digital marketing services; my initial plan was to abandon my hair career and focus solely on that,” Prout says in a press release. “I soon realized I’d miss my clients, and the connections and creativity that comes with doing hair. I also recognized that many people would still be reluctant to visit hair salons and barber shops. Plus I’ve always longed to do hair outside during the summer months … With Coast to Coast Cuts, my goal is to bring the shop/salon experience to my clients safely, conveniently, and ideally outdoors.”

Coast to Coast Cuts offers haircuts and special event styling at home, office, or desired outdoor location. The mobile hair salon follows strict safety protocols, in line with Massachusetts Safety Standards for Hair Salons and Barber Shops, according to the press release.

To book an appointment, call or text 508-444-2017 or email hello@coasttocoastcuts.com. For additional information on services, prices, and details, visit coasttocoastcuts.com.