Connect to End Violence to hold seawall event in Vineyard Haven

Connect to End Violence, the domestic violence and rape crisis program of Martha’s Vineyard, and M.V. Community Services will hold their ninth annual seawall event on Sunday, July 11, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Vineyard Haven seawall.

The seawall event is led by MOVE on MV (Men Opposing Violence Everywhere on Martha’s Vineyard), a group of men that works, in collaboration with Connect to End Violence, to help raise awareness about healthy relationships, sexual assault prevention, and ending toxic masculinity.

Vineyarders and visiting men are invited to stand on the seawall, at least six feet apart, while holding a poster portraying a woman they wish to honor. These men will convey a unified stance against domestic and sexual violence toward women, and will send a message to the Island community that the majority of Island men do not tolerate violence against women.

“Domestic and sexual violence toward women is not a woman’s issue, but a human issue,” said Jennifer Neary, program director for MVCS’ Connect to End Violence program. “One of the many reasons why men are engaged in the movement and event is to honor a woman in their life they care about.”

For more details, call 774-549-9667, ext. 106, or email ibrito@mvcommunityservices.org.

Connect to End Violence provides a 24‐hour crisis hotline (508‐696‐7233), short-term counseling, court advocacy, medical accompaniment, and referral services to victims, survivors, and significant others of domestic and sexual violence. All services are free and confidential.