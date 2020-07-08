Edgartown: Summer activity picking up

I’ve heard stories of a crazy busy Island over the weekend, and I’ve seen some pictures on social media. But I have to admit, I laid low. We went shopping on Friday around 3:30, which could have easily been a disaster. It was busy, but we were in and out fairly quick. And other than that, I’ve stuck close to home. Overall, I’ve not encountered much traffic when I did need to be out. So while it was busy, it wasn’t anything like years past around these parts. That says, with COVID concerns, it is disheartening for many of us to see all the crowds, especially with people not wearing masks.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Katy Phelps on July 5, Greer Thornton on July 6, Brianna Strelecki and Heidi Wild on July 7, Melissa DeOliveira, Scott Ellis, and Betsy Harrington on July 8, Anna Dillon on July 10, and Courtney Corwin on July 11.

Felix Neck has a lot of offerings going on these days, from kayak tours to Access-Able Tours. The Access-Able program provides an opportunity to explore Felix Neck to those with limited mobility. Led by Sanctuary staff on a golf cart, this one-hour guided tour will highlight the property’s woodlands, marshes, and beach habitats. Registered groups are limited to two people. Call 508-627-4850, or email felixneck@massaudubon.org, to register and to learn about safety protocols. These tours are available Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 3 pm.

The MVFF is hosting a drive-in movie at the YMCA on Friday night, July 10, at 8:30. This week they will be showing the classic “Wizard of Oz.” Pay what you can.

All six Martha’s Vineyard libraries are now offering contactless pickup of books, DVDs, and other library materials. Schedules and procedures vary by library, so please call or visit the library’s website for details. It is not necessary to make an appointment to pick up your materials at the Edgartown library. When you have received notification that your materials are ready for pickup, please be sure to bring your CLAMS card or a photo ID, and wear a mask while inside the vestibule or waiting to pick up your materials. Other available services are the book drop, virtual programs, Wi-Fi access from their lawn and parking areas, tech help via a virtual appointment, and remote library card account management.

I love that Herb Foster and Bob Falkenberg, World War II veterans, created their own Fourth of July parade this weekend. With the help of the Edgartown Police, the veterans drove through town to honor those who have fought and died for our country. I think it’s great that these guys didn’t let the fact that the pandemic canceled the traditional festivities of the Fourth stop them, and they made their own special event. Well done, men. I’m sorry I missed it.

So Amelia and I are heading to the high school in the morning to get tested for coronavirus. We aren’t feeling sick at all, but she traveled recently, and I know that they want people to get tested so they can get a baseline idea of what is happening here, so we thought we’d get it done. The phone call to schedule it took a little over an hour, most of which was spent on hold. But I was prepared for that, as you should be too if you call. Plan to catch up on your emails or something else while you wait. The young man who scheduled our appointments was super-nice and good at his job, and it was easy as pie. We should have our results by the time the paper comes out on Thursday.

Take advantage of this opportunity and make an appointment for a test.

That’s about all this week, I’d say. When you stay home for the better part of a week, news is slow. Be well. Stay safe. Wear your mask. And be kind to one another. We remain in this together.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.